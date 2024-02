Share:













The information about the intentions of the unrecognized Transnistria to allegedly turn to the aggressor state of russia with a request to join it does not correspond to reality.

This is stated in the message of the Telegram channel of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Sunday, February 25.

The Defense Intelligence emphasized that the dissemination of information regarding the preparation of an appeal to russia from Transnistria is a deliberate disinformation campaign aimed at destabilizing the situation in the region.

"The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs - according to the available information, on February 28, 2024, the deputies of the unrecognized Transnistria at their congress do not plan to appeal to the russian dictator putin with a request to join the russian federation," the Defense Intelligence says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 22, Transnistrian oppositionist Gennady Chorba said that on February 28, the so-called "authorities" of unrecognized Transnistria allegedly want to turn to russia with a request for accession.

On February 23, 2023, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state of russia accused Ukraine of allegedly preparing a provocation with the aim of attacking the territory of Transnistria.

We will remind, on February 20, 2023, the Prime Minister of Moldova, Dorin Recean, called on russia to withdraw its troops from the territory of unrecognized Transnistria.