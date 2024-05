Ship going from Ukraine to Egypt runs aground in Bosphorus

Share:













Copied



Traffic was suspended in the Bosphorus Strait due to an incident with the dry cargo ship Alexis, which was heading from Ukraine to Egypt and ran aground.

This is reported by CNN Turk.

In the Main Directorate for Security in Coastal Areas, it was reported that the 229-meter-long dry cargo Alexis ran aground due to a malfunction, and rescue teams went to it.

The ship was heading from Ukraine to Egypt.

"Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus is temporarily suspended in both directions," the message reads.

As it is known, the strait is an important trade route and the only way from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers have to cross the Atlantic Ocean to bring weapons to their group in Syria. This happened after several successful attacks by naval kamikaze drones on russian ships.