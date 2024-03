Share:













Copied



Russian occupiers have to hook the Atlantic Ocean to bring weapons to their group in Syria. This happened after several successful attacks by naval kamikaze drones on russian ships.

Defense Express reports this.

Analysts observed the routes of russian cargo ships Oboronlogistika: Sparta IV and Ursa Major, which are traditionally used by the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation for the transportation of military cargo.

Previously, these ships followed from the russian Navy base in the Syrian port of Tartous via the Bosphorus and the Black Sea to Novorossiysk. This is approximately 2,500 kilometers. Now these ships are heading across the entire Mediterranean Sea, circumnavigating Europe along the Atlantic in order to reach the Baltic Sea. The length of the new route is about 9,000 km.

In addition to transport, the ships are now accompanied by the frigate of the russian Black Sea Fleet of Project 11356R, Admiral Grigorievich.

Analysts note that according to MarineTraffic, Sparta IV and Ursa Major are in the North Sea, passing the Channel. Ports of arrival for the ships are Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Region of the russian federation and St. Petersburg, respectively.

It is assumed that from Syria the russians can also carry weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian specialists are working on improving drones to be able to shoot down the air targets of the aggressor state of russia.

In 2023, a special brigade of the Navy was created in Ukraine from kamikaze boats.