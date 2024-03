Share:













Copied



French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that his country has nuclear weapons, so it is "inappropriate to threaten". This is how he commented on the statements of russian dictator vladimir putin regarding the use of nuclear weapons, Le Figaro writes.

Macron said that France should feel itself protected because it is a nuclear state. However, it imposes a responsibility to never resort to such an escalation, the French President said.

"It is inappropriate to threaten when you have nuclear weapons... We are ready, we have a doctrine. When it comes to nuclear weapons, not many words are needed. This puts us in charge," Macron emphasized.

According to him, they have not spoken with putin on the phone for several months. Macron called the russian dictator a man caught in a repressive and authoritarian drift in his country, and in recent years has chosen the path of a destabilizing force in several theaters of war. The French President noted that he spoke with putin "when it was necessary."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 29, putin announced that russia's strategic nuclear forces are on full alert.

On March 1, the military of terrorist country of the russian federation held a public demonstration of nuclear weapons after putin threatened to strike NATO countries.

On March 9, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of russia Maria Zakharova threatened with strikes on Northern Europe.