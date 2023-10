Rehearsal of the "nuclear strike" by the aggressor country of the russian federation is aimed at the russians themselves and the West.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov stated this on 24 Channel.

“We don't really need to take it in any way. This performance is not for Ukrainians. It is obvious that nothing new is said, not demonstrated and not done," he explained.

Yusov believes that the kremlin wants to show that "the leader keeps everything under control and personally presses the buttons."

The representative of the Defense Intelligence noted that nuclear blackmail against the West will continue.

"But for those who play in the world the rhetoric of "do not aggravate the situation," the rhetoric of "appeasement of the aggressor" is such an illustration of "this is what we have in mind." Globally, nothing new has happened. Nuclear blackmail is no longer the trump card that helps putin. However, there will be attempts in the future," Yusov explained.

Recall that russia conducted exercises at which it worked out a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy nuclear strike. The russian defense minister sergei shoigu reported this to russian dictator vladimir putin.

On October 18, the state duma of the aggressor state of russia adopted in the third, final reading a bill to deratify the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).