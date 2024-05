Share:













On the front in Ukraine, intense fighting continues in various directions. Defense forces successfully regained lost positions near Kreminna during continued fighting in the area on April 30. The russian invaders continue to try to advance in the Robotyne area and near Chasiv Yar.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), over the past ten months, up to 20,000 russian troops have been stationed on the northern border of the Kharkiv Region. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Syniehubov, reported that the occupiers had replaced units that had lost their combat capability over the past two months. Although there have been no confirmed changes to the front line in this area, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is monitoring possible russian redeployments in the area.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled russian attacks east of Siversk in the Verkhniokamiyanske District and south of Siversk in the Rozdolivka District. Although a russian source claimed that russian troops advanced in the area of the administrative border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions, there were no confirmed changes on the front line in this area. Currently, fighting continues, and the situation remains tense.

Russian troops confirmed the offensive in Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region. Geolocation footage indicates the storming of the city and the installation of the russian flag. Russian aircraft operate close to the front, taking advantage of the absence of Ukrainian air defenses. Reports speak of the victory of the 2nd Battalion of the 71st Motorized Rifle Regiment. Some bloggers claim control over Robotyne, but this has not been confirmed by ISW. The russians hold positions in western and southwestern Robotyne. Battles also take place northwest of Verbove. On April 30, the russians unsuccessfully attacked the island of Nestryh and Krynky, notes the General Staff of the AFU.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, yesterday, in its evening report, the General Staff of the AFU announced that on the Avdiyivka Axis, the Ukrainian military repelled 23 attacks by russians near six populated areas.

On April 28, the commander-in-chief of the AFU / Colonel-General, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine withdrew from three settlements in the Donetsk Region in order to save the lives of fighters.