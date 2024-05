Rudkovskyi, who serves in AFU, can be sentenced to 12 years in prison for kidnapping

Mykola Rudkovskyi, former Minister of Transport and Communications, former Member of Parliament, and former Mayor of Chernihiv, who mobilized in the ranks of the Armed Forces, can be sentenced to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property for kidnapping.

This is evidenced by the court materials and sanctions of the articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine incriminating Rudkovskyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Rudkovskyi is accused of abducting a current Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People Oleh Seminskyi, a former head of the Naftogazvydobuvannya private joint stock company, back when he was not a parliamentarian.

Rudkovskyi is also charged with extorting money from the Seminskyi family as a ransom.

Rudkovskyi is accused of committing crimes under Part 3 of Art. 146 (abduction) and under Part 4 of Art. 189 (extortion) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

He faces from 7 to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Currently, the case against Rudkovskyi is pending in the metropolitan court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Rudkovskyi is tried for kidnapping parliamentarian Seminskyi.

The former Minister of Transport and Communications, and former Mayor of Chernihiv (for a few months in 2006) Rudkovskyi, who flew a charter flight with models to Paris for public money, appeared wearing a brand new AFU uniform at an event of the UP media.

The prosecutor's office served Rudkovskyi with a notice of suspicion of kidnapping parliamentarian Seminskyi (Servant of the People).