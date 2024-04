Share:













The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv allowed the detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security to seize documents from PrivatBank in the case against Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

This is evidenced by court materials, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

On March 20, the court ordered officials of PrivatBank to grant detectives permission for temporary access to things and documents, with the possibility of seizing their duly certified copies in paper and digital form.

In particular, detectives of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine were allowed to seize information and documents of PrivatBank for the period from 01/03/2013 to 01/03/2014 regarding the receipt of cash to divisions and branches subordinated to the capital branch of PrivatBank, data on the sale of cash funds of PrivatBank, in particular, according to the following operational on 03/26/2013, 07/08/2013, 07/17/2013, 09/03/2013, 09/17/2013, 10/02/2013, 10/10/2013; 11/10/2013, 18/10/2013, 25/10/2013, 13/11/2013, 20/11/2013, 09/12/2013, 12/12/2013, 20/12/2013, 24/12/2013, 25/12/2013, 26/12/2013, 12/30/2013, 01/24/2014, 02/12/2014, and 02/18/2014.

In addition, the detectives were given access to information and documents for the period from 01/03/2013 to 01/03/2014 regarding the receipt of cash at the cash desk of the capital branch of PrivatBank, including by payment cards, replenishment of the cash register, depositing cash for repayment of loans, and interest.

The detectives also gained access to operations conducted on 03/26/2013, 07/08/2013, 07/17/2013, 09/03/2013, 09/17/2013, 10/02/2013, 10/10/2013, 11/10/2013, 18/10/2013, 25/10/2013, 13/11/2013, 20/11/2013, 09/12/2013, 12/12/2013, 20/12/2013, 24/12/2013, 25/12/2013, 26/12/2013, 30/12/2013, 24/01/2014, 12/02/2014, and 18/02/2014 on Kolomoiskyi's card account. Also, they received access to information and documents about the operations of strengthening by the Head Office of PrivatBank, the cash register of the capital branch on 01/24/2014, and the subsequent sale of cash funds to one with PJSC.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi was never allowed to see his wife in the pretrial detention center.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the term of arrest of Ihor Kolomoiskyi but reduced his bail by half a billion from UAH 2.4 billion to UAH 1.9 billion.