Owner Of Pro-Kremlin Publication Politnavigator Stepanov Will Be Tried In Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has collected evidence on the owner and editor-in-chief of the sanctioned online publication Politnavigator Sergey Stepanov, who is hiding in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This is stated in the notification of the SSU.

Thus, it is reported that SSU investigators served the suspect with suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Part 1 of Article 111 (treason).

According to the investigation materials, while on the territory of the Ukrainian peninsula, in April 2014, he created a propaganda online publication in favor of the aggressor country.

Stepanov used his own media resources to spread Kremlin narratives and discredit Ukraine in the international arena.

He involved his "like-minded" in criminal activities, who then engaged in the preparation of anti-Ukrainian materials.

To mask criminal activity, pseudo-journalists acted as freelance correspondents under fictitious names and positioned themselves as "experts."

In their publications, they justified Russian armed aggression and capturing of part of the territory in the east and south of Ukraine.

Before writing propaganda texts, "authors" received step-by-step "instructions" from Stepanov on the preparation of materials.

They received "fees" from the occupiers for spreading destructive content. The money came to them through Russian electronic payment systems.

In April and July last year, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine detained two fake "experts" in Kyiv and Vinnytsia. They are now in custody.

Forensic-linguistic examination confirmed the facts of information-subversive activities of Stepanov and his accomplices.

Currently, measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against the state security of Ukraine. The materials were submitted to the court.

The perpetrator faces up to 15 years in prison.

