Israel and Hamas may have agreed to exchange held women and children

Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on the exchange of women and children. According to information, one hundred people will be released from the Gaza Strip. As noted by the Al Arabiya portal, the Israeli authorities insisted on a large number of people released in order to implement the agreement. Information about the date of the transfer of the hostages and the number of those released by Israel as part of the exchange remains unknown.

Al Hadath TV channel reports that the agreement on the exchange was reached through the mediation of Qatar. The discussion of details lasted for several days. Hamas has agreed to exchange women and children held hostage since October 7.

According to the latest data from the Israeli authorities, there are more than 240 hostages in the Gaza Strip. Hamas holds about 180 people, Palestinian Islamic Jihad - 40 people, other militants - 20 people.