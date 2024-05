Share:













On May 3, a total of 119 combat clashes took place at the front, and most of the enemy attacks were repelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Avdiyivka (34) and Bakhmut (27) Axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

During the past day, the enemy conducted five missile- and 105 airstrikes and fired 91 rockets at the positions of the Ukrainian troops and populated areas using MLRSes.

As a result of russian terrorist attacks, civilians have been killed and wounded, and private and apartment buildings and civil infrastructure objects have been destroyed and damaged.

During the past day, 119 combat clashes took place at the front.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv Region and Andriyivka and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

On the Lyman Axis, the AFU repelled seven russian attacks in the areas of Makiyivka, Nevske, and the Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk Region and Terny and Torske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Bakhmut Axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 27 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Novyi, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 34 attacks in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netayilove, and west of Semenivka.

On the Novopavlivka Axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Paraskoviyivka, and Vodiane settlements of the Donetsk Region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 16 times.

On the Orikhiv Axis, the occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops five times in the districts of Staromayorske in the Donetsk Region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

On the Kherson Axis, the russian invaders are trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper River; during the past day, the russians have carried out 11 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian troops on this axis.

On May 3, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 13 personnel concentration areas and three enemy control points.

Units of the missile forces damaged one control point and two artillery pieces of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 2, a total of 134 combat clashes took place at the front. The AFU repelled most of the enemy attacks on the Avdiyivka (50) and Bakhmut (22) Axes.