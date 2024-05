Satellite images appear of Dzhankoi airfield after attack with ATACMS missiles

Satellite images of Planet Labs show the consequences of ATACMS missile strikes on a military airfield in Dzhankoi.

The photos were published by the Radio Svoboda project Skhemy (Schemes).

The photos show the damaged russian S-300/S-400 air defense system. It consists of launchers and radars. In the pictures on April 27, this institution was still intact.

Judging by satellite photos, one of the S-300/S-400 installations was hit, the rest were redeployed from this territory.

It is also reported that as a result of the attack, five russian servicemen were wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the explosions in Dzhankoi occurred on April 17 and 30.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video of a missile strike on an airfield in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi (Crimea), which took place on the night of April 16-17. And the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced a list of destroyed enemy targets at a military airfield in occupied Dzhankoi.

It is known that the strike on April 30 was launched by ATACMS missiles. A total of 11 to 15 missiles were allegedly launched.

At the Dzhankoi military airfield, the helicopter regiment of the 4th Air Force Command and Air Defense of the Southern Military District is based.