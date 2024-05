Expectations for ATACMS and F-16 deliveries are too high. Ukraine needs manpower, ammunition and air defense -

Share:













Copied



The confrontation between Ukraine and russia has entered the stage of a war of attrition, for which Kyiv needs manpower, regular supplies of ammunition and air defense equipment.

Austrian military analyst Franz-Stefan Gady said this in a comment to the German publication Deutsche Welle.

According to him, public assessments of the situation at the front by a number of mass media created inflated expectations for the provision of ATACMS ballistic missiles and Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine.

A similar situation exists with the F-16 multipurpose fighters, which are expected to be delivered to Ukraine in the coming months.

"This is, as before, an artillery war and a war of attrition, which requires manpower, consistent delivery of artillery shells and air defense equipment," Gady said.

The expert noted that the above-mentioned components play a much more important role than aircraft and long-range missile systems.

As Kelly Grieco, an expert at the American Stimson Center think tank, told Deutsche Welle, the experience of providing Ukraine with modern weapons systems has shown that receiving them gives the Ukrainian army only a short-term advantage.

"For about four to six weeks, after which the russians tend to adapt," Grieco said.

She believes that ATACMS will not be able to change the situation on the battlefield, in particular because the Ukrainian military will receive a limited number of missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 24, the Reuters agency reported with reference to its own sources that in March of this year, the USA secretly transferred a certain number of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

We also reported that the day before it became known about a third country supplying Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.