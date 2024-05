Ukrzaliznytsia ups transportation of passengers in long-distance traffic by 25% to 8.4 million over 4M

Share:













Copied



In January-April, compared to the same period last year, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company increased the transportation of passengers in long-distance traffic by 25% to 8.43 million.

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, it is noted that 93% of Ukrzaliznytsia trains in domestic service arrived on time.

Most passengers were transported between: Kyiv and Lviv (412,000), Kyiv and Dnipro (255,000), Kyiv and Kharkiv (237,000).

"But the biggest dynamics is in the connection of Polish Chełm with the capital, where we transported 74,000 more passengers (+ 87%) than last year. In general, international transportation should be noted separately: 703,000 passengers used international trains compared to 546,000 for the same period of 2023," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia began the construction of a Euro track from Uzhhorod to the border with the European Union.