The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company started the construction of the European track between Chop and Uzhhorod.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Uzhhorod is becoming the first regional center of Ukraine to be connected to Europe by a Euro-type rail track. Today, we are launching the Chop-Uzhhorod European track construction project in Zakarpattia. This will make it possible to launch a direct railway connection between Uzhhorod and Vienna, Bratislava, Kosice, Budapest, Prague, Bucharest, Dresden, and Belgrade," he wrote.

According to Shmyhal, the implementation of the project will create a transport hub in Uzhhorod, which will provide a convenient and quick transfer of passengers between broad-gauge trains and trains from EU countries.

"The construction of this European track will be financed by EU grant funds that Ukrzaliznytsia received within the Connecting Europe Facility program. In the near future, we plan to use EU funds to implement similar projects in Lviv and Chernivtsi," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Export-Import Bank of the United States will provide Ukrzaliznytsia with a loan of USD 156.6 million for the purchase of 40 diesel locomotives.