Russian service centers have run out of original components for Apple devices. Parts are replaced with Chinese copies or imported through the CIS countries, russian media reports.

Thus, in a comment to the local Vedomosti publication, russian analyst Sergey Vilyanov stated that Apple's authorized service centers in russia faced a shortage of original components for iPhones and MacBooks.

Representatives of service centers told journalists in comments that iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 are no longer serviced in russia due to the fact that the models were released after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and, accordingly, the decision of the Apple corporation to leave the russian market. The supply of spare parts for Apple equipment of previous generations also stopped in December 2023.

At the same time, unofficial service centers still continue to work in russia. During repairs, they replace parts with copies from China. And some original components enter the russian market through "grey" imports from the CIS countries, but their share is very small.

