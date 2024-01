On Friday, January 12, the market value of Microsoft shares ended the trading session higher than Apple for the first time since 2021, making it the most valuable company in the world. The corporation's market capitalization was USD 2.887 trillion, which is the highest figure in history.

This is reported by Reuters.

So, Apple shares rose 0.2% on Friday, and Microsoft added 1%. That puts Microsoft's market capitalization at USD 2.887 trillion, an all-time high, according to LSEG. Apple's market capitalization, meanwhile, was USD 2.875 trillion, according to data released on Thursday.

Concerns about smartphone demand have sent Apple shares down 3% in 2024, after rising 48% last year, it said. Apple's market capitalization reportedly peaked on December 14 at USD 3.081 trillion, according to LSEG data.

Meanwhile, Microsoft shares rose about 3% after a 57% gain in 2023, thanks in part to its leadership in generative artificial intelligence thanks to an investment in chat pager company OpenAI, developer of ChatGPT.

Microsoft has briefly overtaken Apple as the most valuable company several times since 2018, most recently in 2021, when concerns about supply chain shortages linked to the COVID-19 pandemic hit the iPhone maker's share price.

