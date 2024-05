A bronze standing figure at the new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Liu Kun.

A bronze standing figure at the new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Liu Kun.

Share:













Copied



The Sanxingdui Museum in southwest China's Sichuan Province launched a special exhibition showcasing the major development course of bronze ware in ancient China.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Over 160 bronze artifacts that had previously been preserved in the National Museum of China in Beijing, including some 30 that are under the top level of protection in China, are on display in the Sanxingdui Museum to July.

The exhibition, "History Cast in Bronze: Understanding Ancient China through Bronzes," was launched by the Sanxingdui Museum and the National Museum of China.

The special exhibition differs from conventional, chronologically organized exhibitions by focusing on the shapes, decorative patterns, inscriptions and manufacturing methods of its items, as well as the preservation conditions of bronze ware in different environments.

It is the first special exhibition to be held in the museum's new building since it opened last year. Located beside the old museum building, the Sanxingdui Museum's new facility has a total construction area of 54,400 square meters, making it five times the size of its predecessor.