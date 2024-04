Share:













China released a set of geologic atlas of the global moon with a scale of 1:2.5 million, which is the first complete high-definition lunar geologic atlas in the world, providing basic map data for future lunar research and exploration.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

This set of geologic atlas, available in Chinese and English, includes the Geologic Atlas of the Lunar Globe and the Map Quadrangles of the Geologic Atlas of the Moon Xinhua news agency quoted the Institute of Geochemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences(CAS) as saying.

"The geologic atlas of the moon is of great significance for studying the evolution of the moon, selecting the site for future lunar research station and utilizing lunar resources. It can also help us better understand the Earth and other planets in the solar system", – said Liu Jianzhong, a senior researcher from the Institute of Geochemistry, CAS.