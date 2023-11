A new art museum opened in Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, exhibiting nearly 300 works by famous artists. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

With the design concept "The Key to the Himalayas," the Xizang Art Museum is the first regional-level art museum in Xizang. The construction of the museum, which covers 4.7 hectares and has a total building area of 32,825 square meters, began in March 2020.

"The Xizang Art Museum will highlight the role of fine arts in Xizang's economic and social development, better cater to the demand to pursue a higher quality of life for people of all ethnic groups in Xizang, and make contributions to the construction of a new modern Xizang", – noted Duan Shengqian, a senior official with the regional federation of literary and art circles.