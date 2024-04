Share:













Last day, April 29, a total of 131 combat clashes took place at the front; most of the enemy attacks were repulsed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Avdiyivka (55) and Bakhmut (29) Axis.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

During the past day, the enemy launched one missile and conducted 82 airstrikes, firing 108 MLRS rockets on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

On April 29, a total of 131 combat clashes took place at the front.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks in the areas of the settlements of Berestove in the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

On the Lyman Axis, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kopanka and Novoserhiyivka in the Kharkiv Region; Makiyivka, Nevske, and Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk Region; and Terny, Donetsk Region.

In Bakhmut Axis, the AFU repelled 29 attacks in the areas of Verkhniokamiyanske, Vyimka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Novy, and Andriyivka settlements of the Donetsk Region.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 55 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Keramik, Arkhanhelske, Umanske, Sokil, Ocheretyne, Kalynove, Soloviyove, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha and west of Semenivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Novopavlovsk Axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk Region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 15 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

On the Orikhiv Axis, the occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times in the District of Staromayorske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Kherson Axis, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper River; five times, he attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in the area of the settlement of Krynky, Kherson Region.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces hit one personnel concentration area and one command post of the occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 26, a total of 94 combat clashes took place at the front. The largest number of enemy attacks by the AFU were repulsed in the Avdiyivka (29) and Novopavlovsk (17) Axis.