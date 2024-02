Share:













After the capture of Avdiyivka, the russian invaders attempted massive assaults near Lastochkyne, but the Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled the enemy's attacks.

This follows from the information by DeepStateMap.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, the occupiers tried to storm near Lastochkyne, which is located northwest of Avdiyivka, from where the Ukrainian troops had already left. The enemy carried out attacks in the area of Lastochkyne with a significant number of infantry, but all these attempts were unsuccessful for the enemy.

It is noted that the occupiers are currently stocking up on landings and will probably resume assaults in the coming days.

It is also reported that russian troops are attacking Pervomaiske and have come close to Nevelskyi. Battles are taking place near the Heorhiyivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka, where "the enemy increased the pressure."

Analysts of the resource point out that after the end of the fighting for Avdiyivka itself, the russian occupiers probably need to make a decision on transferring the main forces to other areas of the front.

"The enemy may try to enter the operational space west of the city or concentrate on Kupiyansk, Chasiv Yar, or Robotyne," the publication says.

On the Bakhmut Axis, the russian invaders carried out assaults in Bilohorivka (Luhansk Region) but were repulsed by the Defense Forces.

The RF troops are trying to find "weak spots" in Bohdanivka in order to push through the contact line. The publication says that the interventionists are having success near Ivanivka, and they continue to carry out assaults there.

It is also noted that the enemy advanced near Ivanivka to the west of Bakhmut.

On the Svatove section of the front, the russian occupiers are rotating. Also, the enemy continues to increase pressure in the area of Terny and Yampolivka.

On the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the russian army launched a mass attack from Robotyne to Verbove. To the southwest of the last enemy, they managed to break through the defense of the AFU, the article says, and currently, Ukrainian defenders are trying to "eliminate this problem."

It is also noted that the intensity decreased somewhat on Sunday. The publication indicates that some of the russian invaders managed to break through to Robotyne, but most of them were already eliminated by the soldiers of the AFU.

The russian occupiers have become more active in the Berdiansk District, in particular near Novodonetsk, where hostilities continue. No changes have been recorded in the Tavriiskyi and Siversk sections, as well as near other parts of the northern border.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 17, the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU / Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced the withdrawal of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from Avdiyivka, which was under threat of encirclement by russian troops.

In the evening of the same day, Tarnavskyi said that during the withdrawal of the Defense Forces from Avdiyivka, a certain number of Ukrainian soldiers were captured by the russian invaders.

And on February 18, the press service of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian AFU reported that the russians shot two Ukrainian prisoners near Avdiyivka.