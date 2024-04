Defense Forces destroy over thousand invaders, 43 artillery systems and 11 tanks during day. General Staff nam

Over the past day, April 27, the losses of the aggressor state of the russian federation increased by 1,096 occupiers to a total of 466,150. In addition, the enemy lost 11 tanks, 43 artillery systems and 22 UAVs.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 28, 2024 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 466,150 (+1,096) people,

tanks - 7,279 (+11) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 13,991 (+20) units,

artillery systems - 11,948 (+43) units,

MLRS - 1,050 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 776 (+1) units,

aircraft - 348 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 9,507 (+22),

cruise missiles - 2,124 (+0),

ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16,065 (+46) units,

special equipment - 1,971 (+3).

Infographics of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, April 27, Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 enemy attacks in the Avdiyivka axis and 14 in the Lyman axis. During the day, 88 combat clashes took place.

Meanwhile, British military intelligence has drawn attention to a sharp increase in the number of murders committed by the russian military in russia in 2023.