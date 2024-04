Withdrawal of AFU from positions near Avdiyivka contributes to no rapid advance of RF troops – ISW

Share:













Copied



Russian troops did not achieve rapid tactical success west of Ocheretyne, Soloviyove, Berdychiv, and Semenivka after the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from this area. This indicates that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) retain the ability to slow down the advance of the russian federation.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The next line of defense in the area is located some distance from the line that the occupiers have been attacking since the capture of Avdiyivka in mid-February.

The russian advance is likely to be rapid only if Ukrainian forces do not attempt to hold positions in the fields.

The arrival of the recovered brigades, which were contacted, AFU Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said, would likely allow Ukrainian forces to slow russia's tactical advances and possibly stabilize the front, the report noted.

The Ukrainian defenders were able to resist more than one division of the russian Armed Forces, although inferior to the occupiers in terms of ammunition and manpower.

The institute believes that the arrival of Ukrainian reinforcements and additional equipment could force the russian command to either admit that a wider or deeper penetration is unlikely in the near future or to send additional reserves to the area to continue achieving tactical successes.

Attracting additional reserves in this direction may mean for the russians the risk of not achieving success in the area of Chasiv Yar or in the preparation of a large-scale summer offensive.

"Russian forces will likely have to replenish and reinforce units and reduce the pace of offensive operations west of Avdiyivka unless they commit additional reserves, which will likely limit their ability to conduct additional rapid tactical offensives in the area," the report noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Syrskyi reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine were forced to withdraw from three settlements in the Donetsk Region in order to save the lives of the fighters.