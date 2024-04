Share:













The russian occupiers targeted a storage base for disabled equipment during a missile attack on Odesa, which they launched in the morning of April 24.

This was reported by the press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

"The russian federation struck the place of storage of disabled automobile equipment in the city of Odesa," the message reads.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the occupiers are trying to search for objects of the military infrastructure of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the rear.

It is emphasized that there were no victims during the morning missile strike, as there were no servicemen of the Defense Forces at the site of the strike.

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine added that the strike on the disabled equipment cost the russians approximately USD 10 million.

We will remind you that the State Emergency Service has published several photos and videos from the place of hit of the russian missile.

Earlier today, on April 24, Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported that Odesa was hit by a russian missile attack.

A 43-year-old woman was injured as a result of the missile attack. She is in a moderate condition.

In addition, several dozen houses were damaged, in which the shock wave knocked out the glass.

