Wreckage of Shaheds damage power lines in Cherkasy Region, leaving several settlements without power - Regiona

Air defense forces destroyed 5 Shaheds over the Cherkasy Region. As a result of falling debris, power lines were damaged, 3 settlements and 2 more were partially without power.

This was announced by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets.

"Our defenders did a good job during the last air strikes. They destroyed 5 enemy Shaheds in the sky over the region. There were no casualties," the report says.

According to Taburets, in two cases, power lines were damaged as a result of falling UAV debris. Currently, 3 settlements are without electricity, 2 more are partially without electricity.

The head of the Regional Military Administration reported that emergency teams are working.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of January 4, as a result of the Shahed hit, warehouses on the territory of the enterprise in the Bashtanskyi district of the Mykolaiv Region were set on fire. In addition, there is damage to civil infrastructure.

In addition, during the night, the occupiers attacked Vysoke, Kherson Region, with Shaheds, hitting an administrative building and a modular town. There are injured as a result of the attack.