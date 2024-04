Price of gas for population will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Share:













Copied



The Naftogaz of Ukraine gas supply company, guided by the current moratorium on price increases, has extended the "Fixed" tariff plan for another year, thus the price of gas for the population will remain at the level of UAH 7.96 per cubic meter until April 30, 2025 (inclusively).

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the company provides gas to 12.4 million Ukrainian households. All these customers receive gas according to the "Fixed" annual tariff plan.

The tariff is valid from May 1, 2024 to April 30, 2025 (inclusively).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 12, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the assignment of public service obligations (PSO) to Naftogaz of Ukraine on the gas market until August 31.