Gas prices for the population will remain at the level of UAH 7.96 per cubic meter.

This is stated in the message of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I want to reassure everyone: the price of gas for such consumers as households will remain stable - it is UAH 7.96, i.e. the same as last year. We also have special conditions for the supply of gas for the enterprises of the thermal utility and energy," said the chairman of Naftogaz Oleksii Chernyshov.

He reminded that the government adopted a resolution extending the effect of assigning special duties.

"Thus, gas for thermal utility enterprises will be supplied at a price of UAH 7.42 per cubic meter," Chernyshov assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, heat tariffs for the population will remain unchanged in the new heating season.