Cabinet of Ministers extends assignment of special duties in gas market until August 31

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the assignment of special duties to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company in the gas market until August 31.

This is stated in government decree of April 12 No. 406, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, within the framework of the special duties, the government ordered Naftogaz to supply gas to electricity producers until August 31.

For combined heat and power plants that produce electricity in the heating cycle and for gas turbine and gas piston units the cost of gas will remain at the level of UAH 16,500 per 1,000 cubic meters, and for thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants that produce electric energy in the condensation cycle - UAH 10,950 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Also, the government within the framework of the special duties extended until August 31 the obligation of Naftogaz to supply gas to thermal municipal energy enterprises at a price of UAH 7,420 per 1,000 cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the obligation of Naftogaz to supply gas to thermal municipal energy enterprises at a price of UAH 7,420 per 1,000 cubic meters until April 15, 2024.