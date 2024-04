Share:













The Dokument state enterprise (SE) suspended the issuance of ready-made documents in foreign divisions.

This is announced in the statement of the press service of the state enterprise.

"Unfortunately, due to technical reasons, the issuance of ready-made documents in foreign divisions of the Dokument SE has been suspended," the message said.

At the same time, they continue to accept applications for passports.

In addition, passports will continue to be issued to children under the age of 12, as they do not require biometric verification.

"Foreign divisions will notify all users of the services about the resumption of work of document issuing systems on all official resources of the Dokument SE," the message added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 11, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on mobilization.

On April 16, the law on mobilization was submitted to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signature, who signed it on the same day.

The Verkhovna Rada obliged persons liable for military service to specify their residential address, mobile number and e-mail addresses. Even those who are abroad have to do it. Therefore, the suspension of issuing documents abroad is connected with the mobilization in Ukraine.