Share:













Copied



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China to discuss Beijing's aid to russia's military-industrial complex.

This was reported by the American channel CNN with reference to an official from the US Department of State.

According to the interlocutor of CNN, Blinken will visit China on April 24 and will be in the country until April 26. During this time, he will meet with high-ranking Chinese officials in Shanghai and Beijing.

The channel's source said that Blinken has three main goals for his visit to China.

"First, making progress on key issues. Second, clearly and directly communicating concerns about bilateral regional and global issues. And, third, responsible management of competition," CNN quotes the interlocutor as saying.

The US Department of State official added that Blinken also plans to express Washington's deep concern about Beijing's support for russia's military-industrial complex.

In addition, Blinken is going to discuss the situation in the Middle East. Earlier, the US has repeatedly called on China to put pressure on Iran amid rising tensions between it and Israel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early February 2024, the Bloomberg agency reported that China provides assistance to russian metal producers, almost all of whose products go to the war against Ukraine.

It will be recalled that in the summer of 2023, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence of the USA published a report in which it is said that China supplies russia with the technology and equipment necessary for the production of weapons.