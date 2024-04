Blinken calls moment of confrontation between Ukraine and russia "critical" and called for urgent assistance

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine is going through a "critical moment" in the confrontation with russia, and therefore needs the urgent support of Western countries.

Blinken told journalists in France about this, his words are quoted by the Reuters agency.

"It is absolutely necessary to provide the Ukrainians with what they need for self-defense, especially when it comes to ammunition and air defense equipment," Blinken said.

According to him, such a request of the Ukrainians is another reason why the US Congress should fulfill President Joe Biden's request to allocate funds for assistance to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy told Johnson about the situation on the front line, and also explained the importance of providing aid.

We also reported that on March 25, the US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, called for funds to be allocated to help Ukraine against the backdrop of massive missile attacks by the russian federation.

We will remind, earlier Republican Michael McCaul said that in April 2024, Congress can unblock aid to Ukraine.