Share:













Copied



A fire broke out at the Enikmash-V machine-building plant in Voronezh, russia.

Russian propaganda resources write about it, and local residents post videos on social networks.

Judging by the published videos, cars drive in the area of the fire with minimal visibility.

According to preliminary data, the area of the fire is 3,000 square meters. The fire started in the workshop for the production of electrical equipment. However, its reasons are being clarified.

The russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that two people were killed in a fire in Voronezh.

The Enikmash-V plant produces gearboxes, gearmotors, brake pads, industrial fans, and also specializes in the supply of electric motors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Elektroizolit factory, whose main product is insulating materials, burned down in the Moscow suburbs of the aggressor state. The area of the fire was 3000 square meters.