The attackers on police officers in the Odesa Region were detained in the Vinnytsia Region.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhovskyi announced this on Facebook.

"Thanks to the coordinated work of the operational services, the location of the attackers was revealed - they were hiding in the territory of the Odesa Region. The attackers were detained with the force support of the special forces of the KORD," the report said.

The attackers were two soldiers - father and son, 52 and 26 years old, natives of the Vinnytsia Region. Why they opened fire on the military is still unknown.

On the fact of the attack, investigators launched criminal proceedings under Art. 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - Murder or attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of official duties by this employee. The sanction of the article provides for life imprisonment.

Recall that on April 20, at about 2 a.m. in the Haisyn District of the Vinnytsia Region, police officers stopped a car in which there were two men for inspection. The men opened fire on the police. A 20-year-old law enforcement officer who tried to protect his partner was killed. The partner was also injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Vinnytsia specialized prosecutor's office in the field of defense of the Southern region began checking the involvement in the murder of a police officer of two military personnel.