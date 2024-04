Share:













The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have confirmed that the soldiers of one of the military units are present in the video from the body camera of the murdered law enforcement officer Maksym Zaretskyi, which is distributed in the media. Prior to this, the 28th Brigade denied the information that they serve in this brigade.

"This is an irreparable loss. Those responsible for this crime must suffer the harshest punishment," it said. "Ground Forces Command will provide maximum assistance in a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the murder of a police officer."

Earlier it became known that the video shows former fighters of the 28th separate mechanized brigade.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of April 20, it became known that the police were looking for people who shot police officers at night in the Vinnytsia Region - one of them died from his injuries.