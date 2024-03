Shooting occurs at concert in shopping center near moscow. Fire, explosion and victims reported

Share:













Copied



In the Crocus City Hall shopping center near moscow in the evening, a shooting occurred during a concert of the Piknik band. In addition, an explosion was reported from there, after which the fire began.

Telegram channels Baza and ASTRA have reported this.

According to preliminary data, the shooting occurred before the concert of the russian Piknik band.

Unknown began shooting right in the hall where people gathered. Spectators were forced to flee from there.

According to various sources, from 10 to 12 russians were killed.

In addition, eyewitnesses reported an explosion after which a fire began. There were three attackers, they said. They were armed with automatic weapons. When the shooting began, some people were hiding on the -1 floor. Their fate is unknown.

After the shooting, an explosion sounded in the shopping center and a large-scale fire broke out, which led to the destruction of structures.

Eyewitnesses published photos and videos from the scene.

Recall that the russian federation during the previous night launched 151 means of air attack in Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 55 Shaheds and 37 missiles.