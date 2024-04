Share:













Copied



The Vinnytsia specialized prosecutor's office in the field of defense of the Southern region is checking the involvement of two military personnel in the murder of a police officer.

This is reported by the portal of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The prosecutor's office reports that on April 20, at about 01:40 a.m., near the village of Yalanets, Haisyn District, Vinnytsia Region, employees of the patrol police response sector of police department No. 1 of the Haisyn district administration stopped a car.

During the check, the passengers of the car used firearms. One police worker was killed and a second was injured.

An inspection of the scene has now been carried out, physical evidence has been seized, and involvement in the commission of the crime of two military personnel is also being checked.

The Defense Force notes that a year ago the suspects were part of the 28th separate mechanized brigade, and are now active military and serving in another military unit.

The National Police reported that 20-year-old Maksym Zaretskyi was killed during the night attack.

Since 2021, he had studied at the National Academy of Interior Affairs and spent a year and a half serving loyally in the patrol police response sector. He was the only son of his parents.