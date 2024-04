Share:













In Donetsk, U.S. citizen Russell Bentley, who had been fighting for DPR militants since 2014, was killed. In early April, he was detained by the russian military and taken to an unknown direction.

The fact of the death of the American was confirmed without details by the editor-in-chief of the russian propaganda channel RT Margarita Simonyan.

Russell Bentley aka "Texas," a real-life American, actually from Texas, died in Donetsk. Fought there for ours," she wrote on her Telegram.

The American's local wife, Liudmyla, previously stated that her husband was detained by soldiers of one of the units of the russian army.

"My husband was taken and continues to be illegally held by the military, tankers, from the 5th Brigade. Russell was harshly detained on April 8, 2024, approximately between 4:20 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. in the area of Avtobaza in the Petrovskyi District of Donetsk," she wrote on Russell Bentley's Telegram channel on April 15.