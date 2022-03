Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that a phase of repression had begun in the Russian army.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Arestovych noted that the front had practically froze, tactical actions were being carried out, since the enemy did not have enough strength to turn the tide.

There are also practically no missile attacks on cities.

He noted that the Russian leadership most likely chose the path of trying to "push through" the Ukrainian troops by force, they form reserves, transfer them to Ukraine, but they do not achieve success.

"Now in the phase when the Russian command failed to fulfill the main task that faces them, the phase of repression has begun," he said.

Arestovych noted that there are numerous reports from the special services of Ukraine and the General Staff that the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has begun looking for those responsible in the Russian Armed Forces, in the National Guard.

He added that the Russian military is subjected to humiliating checks, they are accused of refusing to conduct hostilities, weakness of character, cowardice.

Even generals and top commanders of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are under attack.

So, one of the representatives of the information and psychological services of Russia was accused of making the "Kherson people's republic" badly.

He believes that the morale of the Russian army is extremely low.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Arestovych believes that Russia is preparing for another stage of the offensive before the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.