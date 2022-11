U.S. propagandists want to shoot a video about alleged elimination of civilians by AFU in Kherson – General St

In Kherson, U.S. propagandist journalists are planning to shoot a video about the alleged elimination of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In Kherson, the occupiers, dressed in civilian clothes, are occupying the premises of civilians and strengthening their positions inside to conduct street battles. At the same time, U.S. propagandist journalists are planning to shoot a video in the city on the subject of the alleged destruction of the civilian population by the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the General Staff notes.

In addition, in Kakhovka, Kherson Region, the search for subversive groups and fire correctors continues.

Detainees are taken to Hornostayivka and under torture "extract" confessions of wrongdoing.

Similar measures are taking place in Borivske and Shchedryshcheve towns of the Luhansk Region: mass searches, theft of mobile phones, kidnapping of people who are taken to an unknown destination.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in Kherson, the occupiers are looking for locals who do not want to evacuate to the territory temporarily controlled by Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the residents of occupied Kherson should be evacuated from the city. He called these actions "evacuation."