Russian propagandists continue the active phase of the Perun information operation.

It was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is reported that this operation is aimed at destabilizing the political situation in Ukraine and Western countries, as well as to "create conditions for solving the problems" of the so-called special military operation. The Perun information operation also takes place in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in most regions of the aggressor country of the russian federation.

Units of the Federal Service of the National Guard of the occupation country of the russian federation and spies of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the russian federation are involved in the operation.

It is noted that kremlin propagandists give instructions to spies of the russian Guard to carry out measures, in particular:

to discredit Ukrainian and Western pro-Ukrainian politicians, accusing them of corruption and betrayal of Ukraine's interests;

justifying the aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine and highlighting the situation around our country from positions favorable for the kremlin;

spreading misinformation in the media space about the seemingly "normalization of life" in the Ukrainian territories occupied by russia with the direct participation of the russian leadership.

formation of the image of "Ukrainian Nazis" in the russian and European media space, etc.

According to the russian methodology, the kremlin's special services should talk about the events in Ukraine in the first half of 2024, using both well-known and newly invented fake narratives: such as planning a coup in Kyiv, accusing Ukraine of starting hostilities in the Donbas, the mass murder of pro-russian activists in Odesa, etc.

The peak of intensification of propaganda events is the day of the so-called presidential election of the russian federation. The occupiers plan to complete the Perun operation by June 30 this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 15, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov spoke about the new information operation of the russians, which they launched against Ukraine.