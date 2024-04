G7 urges Iran not to transfer ballistic missiles to russia and warns of consequences

G7 has urged Iran to refrain from supplying ballistic missiles to russia, saying such a move would provoke "new and significant measures" against Tehran, Politico reported.

The warning, issued in a communiqué following a meeting of finance ministers from G7 countries, comes hours after Israel hit back at Iran. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told reporters that the United States was "informed" by Israel of the last-minute strike, but there was no interference on the part of the United States.

The G7 warning comes after reports that Iran could replenish russia's depleted stocks of ballistic missiles and related technology.

"We call on Iran not to do so, as it would represent a substantive material escalation in its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine," the G7 text reads. If Tehran were to do so, "we are prepared to respond in a swift and coordinated manner, including with new and significant measures against Iran," the ministers said in the communiqué.

One possible measure could be to restrict flights for Iran Air, although legal issues still remain open.

G7 also expressed concern about the supply of dual-use materials and components from China to russia.

According to Reuters, Iran has transferred about 400 ballistic missiles to russia.