The aggressor country russia during the attacks on Ukraine will bet on Shahed-136 drones, as well as on new ballistic missiles received from Iran.

The speaker of the command of the Air Force of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon, TSN reports.

"It is not known what the pace of production of new drones will be, so we can expect that russia will continue to use its existing weapons, in particular Shahed-136, for attacks on Ukraine," he said.

The second component of the weapons that the enemy will try to use against Ukraine in the near future, according to Yurii Ihnat, could be ballistic missiles, which Tehran plans to transfer to Moscow. He noted that the emergence of new weapons in russia could be a challenge for Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a new cargo plane arrived from Iran to the aggressor country of russia. It could bring Shaheds or components to them.

Meanwhile, the Air Force does not currently have information on Iranian missiles. At the same time, the use of Iranian missiles did not come as a surprise to Ukraine.