Overnight into April 14, Iran launched a massive attack on Israel, launching attack drones and various types of missiles.

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that more than 200 missiles and UAVs (drones) were launched from Iran, writes ABC News.

"The Israel Defense Forces' Air Defense Group successfully intercepted most surface-to-surface missile launches from Iran using the Arrow air defense system along with Israel's strategic allies before the targets crossed Israeli territory. A small number of hits were detected, including on the base IDF in southern Israel, where minor infrastructure damage was caused," the IDF said in a statement.

U.S. President Joe Biden said that the U.S. helped Israel destroy almost all drones and missiles.

"At the direction of President (USA Joe - ed.) Biden, U.S. forces in the Middle East on April 13 intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs headed for Israel, launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen... We do not seek conflict with Iran, but we will not hesitate to act to protect our forces and support Israel's defense," Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said.

The head of the Pentagon also called on Iran to immediately stop any further attacks, including by its proxy forces, and to reduce tensions.

It will be recalled that earlier, Israel carried out additional mobilization against the background of a possible attack by Iran.