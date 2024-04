Share:













Employees of the Klaipėda branch of the Customs Criminal Service of Lithuania under the control of the district prosecutor's office began an investigation into the involvement of the Vičiūnai Group company in the supply of military subcategories to russia.

It was reported by Lithuanian media.

Earlier it became known that one of the companies of the Vičiūnai Group, Plungės kooperatinė prekyba, brought at least ten times to the Vičiūnai Group Rus plant in the city of Sovetsk, Kaliningrad Region, goods that can be used for military purposes. The media report said that Vičiūnai transported to Kaliningrad products and technologies that fall under the category of military goods. According to Vičiūnai, they did import dual-use goods to russia, but claim that they were not aware of the existence of sanctions against them.

In the reports of the Customs Department of Lithuania, it is noted that the branch of Plungės kooperatinė prekyba supplies a variety of equipment to the Vičiūnai Rus plant in the city of Sovetsk. According to lrt.lt, at this time there is a list of at least 50 items of goods that have been sanctioned by the EU, U.S., UK and Japan. Their export and export to russia is prohibited, because we are talking about dual-use equipment, which the aggressor country can use to increase the combat efficiency of its army.

Lithuanian media also note that the owners of Vičiūnai - the mayor of Kaunas Visvaldas Matijošaitis and his family members, never sold their business in russia, despite numerous promises. Instead, representatives of the Lithuanian manufacturer at international events present russia and position themselves as the "pride of the russian food industry."

Recall that the Lithuanian company " Vičiūnai Group" after russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine at least five times promised to leave the russian market and sell russian assets, but did not do so. The brand continues to work in the russian federation, occupies the first positions in the ranking of the most favorite brands of russians and will receive awards from the russian authorities. In January of this year, the NACP included the Lithuanian manufacturer in the list "International Sponsors of War."