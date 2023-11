The "Big Seven" countries (G7: USA, Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan) intend to work on creating an air defense shield for Ukraine.

The corresponding statement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

The head of Germany's foreign policy department believes that if the G7 countries run out of support for Ukraine, it will lead to "terrible consequences" for the Ukrainian people.

According to her, the defeat of Ukraine in the war will also lead to the fact that some other countries of the world may draw wrong conclusions.

"That is why it is so important that we, as the G7, continue to strongly and comprehensively support Ukraine. That is why, for example, we will continue to work together on the creation of an air defense shield for Ukraine," Baerbock said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of October, it became known that Ukraine would produce air defense systems jointly with the United States of America.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) previously stated that russian occupiers do not know how to bypass the air defense system of Ukraine.