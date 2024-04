Russians launch another missile strike at transport and logistics infrastructure of Odesa Region

On the morning of April 10, the russians attacked the transport and logistics infrastructure of the Odesa Region again after a preliminary attack at dawn.

It was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

So, the invaders again attacked the region with missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"In an attempt to destroy the industrial potential of the region, the russian occupation troops launched another strike at the transport and logistics infrastructure," the report said.

It is indicated that no information was received about the victims. Currently, the extent of the damage is being clarified.

Recall that the russian occupiers on the night of April 10 attacked the Odesa Region with drones, and at dawn they beat with missiles, including ballistic missiles. The enemy strike was directed at objects of critical and transport and logistics infrastructure, a power facility was damaged. 2 workers of the transport enterprise were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Wednesday, April 10, russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles of two types - Iskander-K and one Iskander-M ballistic missile - and with Shahed strike drones. Air defense forces destroyed 14 of the drones.