Illia Yevlash, head of the press service of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, was appointed the new spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine No. 480 of March 15, 2024, Major Yevlash Illia Olehovych was appointed head of the public relations service of the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

Yevlash served in the command of the Ground Forces as a senior officer of the public relations service, headed the public relations service of the group of forces and means of defense of Kyiv and the press service of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, he was a spokesman for the eastern group of troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 16, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces Mykola Oleshchuk announced the dismissal of Colonel Yurii Ihnat from the post of the head of the public relations service of the Air Force Command.