The member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance are considering the issue of shooting down russian missiles flying towards NATO territory.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrzej Šejna said this on online radio RMF24 on Tuesday, March 26.

Šejna noted that russia is a terrorist, organized, well-equipped state with weapons and modern technologies. According to him, the aggressor deliberately directed the missile at Poland, but did not want to provoke anything, because it knew that the missile would be shot down in case of further advance. Russia wanted to check the strength of the defense and vigilance of the Polish armed forces, Šejna emphasized.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs admitted that the issue of shooting down missiles flying towards the territory of the North Atlantic Alliance is under consideration.

"NATO is analyzing various concepts, including that such missiles should be shot down when they are already very close to the NATO border - but this should happen with the consent of the Ukrainian side and taking into account international consequences - then NATO missiles would hit russian missiles outside the territory of the Agreement," Šejna said.

The deputy head of the Polish Foreign Ministry emphasized that russia cannot be allowed to impose any rules every time. The aggressor should get used to the fact that the side of NATO, the side of democratic countries, the EU will begin to set a certain tone when it comes to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Šejna emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 24, the Armed Forces of Poland were forced to raise combat aircraft into the sky due to a russian missile that flew into the country's territory.

On March 25, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslaw Sikorski announced that Poland would summon the russian ambassador to demand an explanation regarding the violation of airspace by the russian missile.

On March 25, the ambassador of the aggressor state of russia, Sergey Andreev, refused to come to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland on a note of protest over the violation of Polish airspace by a russian missile.