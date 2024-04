Russians trying to keep at least 900 missiles in stock - Skibitskyi

Currently, the russians have in stock at least 950 high-precision missiles of the operational-strategic and strategic level.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, told about this in an interview with the publication RBC-Ukraine.

"Currently, according to our assessment, russia has about 950 high-precision missiles of the operational-strategic and strategic level with a range of more than 350 kilometers. We observe a tendency that they, as a rule, try to keep their stocks at the level of at least 900 missiles," Vadym Skibitskyi reported.

According to him, in April of this year, the aggressor country of russia aims to produce about 40 Kh-101 missiles.

"We predict that the russians will be able to carry out a few more massive attacks (2-3 - exactly massive ones), and then they will be forced to take a pause again to accumulate missiles and Shaheds. However, individual local shelling may continue at the same time," Vadim Skibitskyi said.

He also described the situation with russian Kalibr cruise missiles, which the aggressor has almost never used since the fall of 2023.

"The aggressor is accumulating a stockpile of 3M14 Kalibr cruise missiles and has at its disposal at least 260 units. Moreover, they plan to produce 30 such missiles in April of this year," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

At the same time, he reminded that the russians are modernizing the Oniks anti-ship missiles.

"As for the high-speed missiles flying from the south, it is currently difficult to determine whether they are Zircon missiles or modernized Oniks," Vadim Skibitskyi noted, adding that the russians have 440 units of ordinary Oniks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the aggressor country of russia has not carried out strikes on Ukraine's energy sector for more than a year, which allowed it to accumulate and also produce a certain number of missiles.